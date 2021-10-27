BitcoinPoS (BPS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $1.54 million and $5,433.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 66.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,060,562 coins and its circulating supply is 4,849,108 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

