BitCore Hits Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $395,403.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,855.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.47 or 0.06761373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.00311043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.00949663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00083089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.95 or 0.00450167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00268113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00230625 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

