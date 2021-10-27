BitDAO Market Cap Tops $1.32 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.31 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00003827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00096662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,194.99 or 1.00429311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.59 or 0.06736435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

