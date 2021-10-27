Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $93,084.28 and $17.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.90 or 0.00780977 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,534,727 coins and its circulating supply is 10,534,722 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

