Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 89.3% in October

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDIMF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $225.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.