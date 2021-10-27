BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,499,055 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 141.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.66% of Altimmune worth $25,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Altimmune by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Altimmune by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Altimmune by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

