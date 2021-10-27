BlackRock Inc. Acquires 594,228 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 7,379.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,228 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.31% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $24,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,588,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $331.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

