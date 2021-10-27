BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,995,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.15% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $25,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 73.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.80. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.