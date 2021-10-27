BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.55% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $25,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth $565,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

