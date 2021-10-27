BlackRock Inc. Has $25.33 Million Stock Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,768 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.45% of Evelo Biosciences worth $25,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

