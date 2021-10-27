BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,423,721 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423,721 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.08% of CuriosityStream worth $24,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.51. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

