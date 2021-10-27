BlackRock Inc. Purchases 22,251 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.49% of Landec worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Landec by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Landec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $280.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

