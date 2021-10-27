BlackRock Inc. Sells 98,906 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,906 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.84% of Cue Biopharma worth $25,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 132.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,139.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 68,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 85.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 46.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

