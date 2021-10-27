BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.65% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $25,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 78.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,159.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 267,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $375.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

