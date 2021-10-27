Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Down 91.2% in October

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 10,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,390. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is an increase from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

