BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. On average, analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $823.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

