Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

LON:BMY traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 369 ($4.82). 198,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,671. The firm has a market cap of £301.14 million and a P/E ratio of 21.50. Bloomsbury Publishing has a twelve month low of GBX 238 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 333.74.

In other news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £519.09 ($678.19).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

