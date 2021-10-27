Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,940 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $286.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

