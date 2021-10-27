Bluefin Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Truist Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,994. The company has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.80 and a 200-day moving average of $476.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $534.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

