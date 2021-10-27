Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.25

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $599.06 million, a PE ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

