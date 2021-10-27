Bluzelle Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.43 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $67.73 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00210256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,344,543 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

