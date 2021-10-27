BMO Capital Markets Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$23.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.38.

TSE TPZ traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.79. The company had a trading volume of 240,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,008. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.05 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

