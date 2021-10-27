BMO Capital Markets Downgrades First National Financial (TSE:FN) to Market Perform

First National Financial (TSE:FN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$54.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FN. Scotiabank cut their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.17.

Shares of FN traded down C$2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$36.21 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.90 million. On average, analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

