BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.40

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.40 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 1567102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £792.93 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 0.38 ($0.00) dividend. This is a positive change from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

