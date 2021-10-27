boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $251.36

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.36 ($3.28) and traded as low as GBX 187.55 ($2.45). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 190.85 ($2.49), with a volume of 8,232,700 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOO. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 41.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 292.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

