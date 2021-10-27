Booking (BKNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $31.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $42 EPS for the current fiscal year and $95 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,443.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,332.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,303.48. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,540.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

