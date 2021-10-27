Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Update

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BHAGF stock remained flat at $$249.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Bossard has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.00 and a 200 day moving average of $242.91.
Bossard Company Profile
