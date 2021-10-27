Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,815. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

