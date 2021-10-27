Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. 1,977,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.82.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

