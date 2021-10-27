Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. 1,977,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.
In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.82.
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
