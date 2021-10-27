BP (BP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BP (NYSE: BP) recently:

10/25/2021 – BP is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2021 – BP had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/11/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/23/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/21/2021 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, which has been backing impressive production growth. Since 2016, it has placed several key upstream projects online that will help the integrated energy player generate 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent production per day of new production by this year. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from the 2.5 gigawatts capacity the company has developed so far. However, BP’s balance sheet is still more levered than other integrated majors. Moreover, soft refining business, since more infectious coronavirus variants are spreading rapidly, is hurting the British energy giant.”

9/16/2021 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. 507,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,507,108. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $99,689,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BP by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,316,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BP by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 137,726 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

