Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427,027 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.56% of BRF worth $25,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BRF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

