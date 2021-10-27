Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $51-52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.19 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.350 EPS.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 221,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,024. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $484.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.