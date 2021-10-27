BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $500,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

BRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

