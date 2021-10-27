Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). ContraFect posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. ContraFect has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $146.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.86.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

