Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Oct 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBH. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

KBH stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 572,426 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in KB Home by 2,948.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

