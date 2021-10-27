Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 112.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 146,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 54.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. 381,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,146. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.68. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

