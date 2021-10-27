Brokerages Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $260,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

CRDF stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.75. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

