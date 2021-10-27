Brokerages Expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Progress Software by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Progress Software by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

