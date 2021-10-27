Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

BAM opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

