Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stake Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322,511 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

