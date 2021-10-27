Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

NYSE:BRO opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after buying an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

