BSC Station Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and $1.97 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00093457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,219.73 or 1.00191690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.71 or 0.06739884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002545 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

