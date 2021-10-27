BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

BTBIF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

