Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 493.7% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on BZLFY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,369.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.