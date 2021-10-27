Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF) (TSE:BU)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.29. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 104,016 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BUROF)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

