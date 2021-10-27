Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 583.5% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,465,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BYRG stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,759,730. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
See Also: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.