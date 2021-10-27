Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 583.5% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,465,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYRG stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,759,730. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

