Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CFWFF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

