California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,972 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,614,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,346.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

