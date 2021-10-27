California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157,140 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $56.22.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

