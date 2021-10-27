California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,226 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Avista worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 334.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Avista by 38.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Avista by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avista by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.